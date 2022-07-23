'Enough Time For Mamata Banerjee': Opposition Veep Candidate On Voting

Ms Alva said there is nothing wrong in children of politicians joining active politics.

The Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva Saturday described the prevailing differences in the non-BJP camp as a "family quarrel", and asserted they are making efforts to unite for the 2024 challenge.

The Opposition was clear it does not want a one-party rule and that the Constitution has to be defended and democratic institutions protected, said 80-year-old Ms Alva, who faces an uphill task in the August 6 vice presidential poll in which she is up against ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In an interview to PTI, the former governor said the "tragedy" of today's democratic system is that the mandate of people does not prevail and muscle-power, money power, and threats change the composition of the elected framework.

Responding to frequent disruptions in Parliament, the multi-term parliamentarian said it is happening because the Chair is "unable" to work out compromises whereby the Opposition's point of view is considered.

She wondered how a democracy could function when the government's slogan seemingly is 'my way or no way'.

On dynastic politics, Ms Alva said there is nothing wrong in children of politicians coming in but they have to win elections and the confidence of people.

Ms Alva also said she is "aghast" at the Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from the vice presidential poll as the party's chief, Mamata Banerjee, has been leading the movement to unite the Opposition.

The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery', ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial , who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 22, 2022

There is no way she can help the BJP win, Ms Alva said. "There's enough time for Mamata Banerjee to change her mind."

