"Enough Bhaashanbaazi But...": Chief Minister KCR After PM's Attack

"You will get sensational news after two-three months," KCR said, not elaborating.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda today, declared that there would soon be "change at the national level" and teased "sensational news" in a few months.

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who targeted him on his home turf Hyderabad today even as he was away in Karnataka, Mr Rao or KCR said: "There has been enough bhaashanbaazi (speeches) and promises but the situation in the country has been getting worse. The economy is suffering. Farmers, Dalits and tribals are unhappy."

KCR has been meeting with opposition leaders across the country in his efforts to consolidate a front to take on the BJP in the 2024 national election.

"I would like to say that I met Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, we discussed everything. There will be a change at the national level and no one can stop it. India will change...India must change. We should make every effort to change the state of the country," KCR said.



"You will get sensational news after two-three months," he added, not elaborating.



Earlier today, PM Modi targeted KCR in the Telangana capital using the word "parivarwaad (dynasty)" and said the struggle for a separate state was not for one family to rule.



"Parivarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people," PM Modi said while addressing party workers.

KCR did not directly respond to the comments but his party spokesperson, Krishank Manne, told NDTV: "PM only spoke about parivarwaad. If that is the case, then who is Jay Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son) to lead cricket of India? They should expel Rajnath Singh and his son also if they do not believe in parivarwaad. Why doesn't he speak about Telangana?"

KCR left for Bengaluru just hours before PM Modi's arrival in Hyderabad. This is the second time in four months that the Chief Minister has skipped the PM's visit. In February, when PM Modi unveiled the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, KCR did not receive the PM citing his health.

"We are celebrating the Amrut Mahotsava of 75 years of Independence but we suffer for power, drinking water, irrigation water. I can't say who will come to power, but I can say that India has a glorious future," said KCR in Hindi.

"The youth of the country, intellectuals and journalists have a duty to see that India changes."



In his spree of opposition meetings, KCR recently met with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.