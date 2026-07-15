Engagement Called Off, Tamil Nadu Man Attacks Fiancee. Her Mother Dies Saving Her

A 32-year-old man in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar has attacked a 21-year-old woman after she allegedly called off their engagement over age difference. During the assault at the victim's house, the accused, Yuvaraj, also hacked her mother, Vinayaga Jothi, to death while she was trying to save her.

The woman, Varsha, also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, Yuvaraj barged into the family's house and allegedly attempted to kill Varsha. He killed Jothi while she was trying to protect her daughter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Varsha had refused to marry Yuvaraj, who is her relative.

The two were engaged a few months ago, but she later declined to go ahead with the marriage, reportedly citing the age difference.

Following this, her family had cut off communication with Yuvaraj.

"Marriage was fixed between Varsha and Yuvaraj. However, 21-year-old Varsha refused to marry 32-year-old Yuvaraj due to the age difference. The family cut communication with him. Frustrated, Yuvaraj assaulted Varsha, who is in critical condition. Her mother, Vinayaga Jothi, tried to protect her and died in the attack," Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police Gautham Goyal said.

Yuvaraj has been arrested.