Warden Arrested After Specially Abled Man Dies In Custody With 19 Injuries

A prison warden in Tamil Nadu has been arrested after a post-mortem revealed 19 injuries on the body of an undertrial prisoner who died inside a sub-jail in Kanniyakumari district, triggering allegations of custodial violence and a political row.

Sabari Varman, 35, was a specially abled man from Eethangadu, near South Thamaraikulam in Kanniyakumari district. He was arrested by South Thamaraikulam police on July 9 on allegations of selling gutkha. Following a medical examination, he was lodged as an undertrial prisoner at Nagercoil Sub-Jail.

He died inside the sub-jail on Monday morning. His body was sent to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

On July 13, Varman's relatives gathered at the hospital and alleged that he had been beaten to death inside the jail. They demanded a fair investigation and said they would not accept his body until justice was delivered. The post-mortem reportedly found 19 injuries on his body.

As part of a preliminary inquiry, police arrested Grade 1 Prison Warden Jagan in connection with the case. A senior police official told NDTV, "We are investigating. The matter appears to be related to an inside prison incident."

The case has sparked a political row, with opposition parties, including the DMK, criticising the state government over the alleged custodial death.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay respond to the incident. Posting on X, he said the person holding charge of the police department "must explain the circumstances surrounding the custodial death."

He called for strict action against police personnel allegedly involved and said those responsible for Sabari Varman's death must be brought to justice, adding that the state government must ensure justice is delivered to Varman and his family.