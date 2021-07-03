Enforcement Directorate Raids In Delhi, UP Over Alleged Mass Conversion

The raids were carried out at six places in Delhi and UP. (File photo)

Raids were carried out today by the Enforcement Directorate at six places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over a case of "forced religious conversion", the probe agency said.

Several crores of foreign funding were received by the accused "for the purpose of illegal conversion", the central probe agency further underlined, citing documents that were recovered during the raids carried out at three places in Delhi and three places in UP. Some of this funding had also been allegedly received from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Several incriminating documents have been seized during searches which reveal the large-scale conversion carried out by accused Umar Gautam and his organisations all over India," the official statement read.

"The documents also reveal several crores of foreign funding received by the accused organisations for the purpose of illegal conversions," it added.

The office of Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), the house of main accused Mohd Umar Gautam and his aide Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi, all located at Delhi's Jamia Nagar, were among the places searched.

In Uttar Pradesh, the offices of Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation and Guidance Education and Welfare Society in Lucknow were searched.

"These organisations are run by Umar Gautam and have been playing an instrumental role in carrying out illegal conversions," the Enforcement Directorate said.

A case was filed last month by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the findings of Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

UP's Anti-Terror Squad had arrested Umar Gautam and his aide Alam Qasmi last month for running the Islamic Dawah Center, which allegedly had access to funds from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)