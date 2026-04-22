Enforce 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule Strictly: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to strictly enforce the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Although the initiative launched last December, there are still several vehicles plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, she said.

"Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction," Gupta said.

The government is firmly committed to ensuring a clean, healthy environment and improving Delhi's air quality through sustained and comprehensive measures, she added.

According to the fresh directive, fuel will be supplied only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate, with all petrol pumps and gas outlets ordered to follow these instructions strictly.

"A large number of vehicles continue to operate without valid certification, significantly aggravating pollution levels in the city," the chief minister said.

According to officials, the food and supplies department, transport department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Traffic Police have been tasked with enforcing the directive.

"Authorities have been warned that any lapse or negligence will invite strict action. Accountability has been clearly fixed across all concerned agencies to ensure zero tolerance in implementation," the chief minister added.

The framework also provides for stringent action against violators, including seizure and the imposition of maximum penalties.

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