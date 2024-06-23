Enemy Agents Act Against Supporters Of Terror In Jammu And Kashmir

Locals who are found supporting foreign terrorists will be dealt with under the Enemy Agents Act, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said on Sunday.

The top cop's statement came in the wake of a series of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two weeks.

Ten people, including seven pilgrims, returning from Shiv Khori temple and a CRPF jawan were killed and scores of others injured in four terror incidents between June 9 and 12 in Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts. Two Pakistani terrorists were also killed in one of the encounters in Kathua.

Under the Enemy Agents Act, which is much harsher than Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the minimum punishment for an accused is life imprisonment or death sentence.

"This Act is harsher than UAPA. In the act, it's mentioned terrorist associate and acting as an agent of enemy who are coming from outside," the DGP said.

According to RR Swain while the terrorists will be killed in encounters, those helping them will be dealt under harshest law in J&K.

"As for as fighters are concerned, they don't fall under ambit of any investigations. They will be killed in kinetic action. But those who support them will be treated as enemy agent. In our Enemy Agents Act, the minimum punishment is life imprisonment or death.. there is no other punishment under this Act," said Mr Swain.

The top officer said special courts will be set up for trials of those arrested under the Act.

Asked about the terror attacks in Jammu region, the top cop said police have made six arrests from Kathua and also made a breakthrough by arresting a conspirator in the Reasi terror attack case.