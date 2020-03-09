Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Shopian District

The gunfight is taking place in Reban area of the south Kashmir district. (Representational image)

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at #Shopian. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 9, 2020

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.