Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Shopian District

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
#Encounter has started at #Shopian. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice- Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 9, 2020
He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.