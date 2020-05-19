Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Srinagar

A police official said the encounter began after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

CRPF personnel and J&K police are engaged in the encounter with terrorists (Representational)

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A police official said the encounter began after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. He said mobile internet and mobile telephone services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

