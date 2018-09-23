Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Pulwama

Jammu And Kashmir: The agencies received specific inputs about presence of terrorists (File)

An encounter broke out today between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated, the official said.

The gunfight is on and further details are awaited, he said