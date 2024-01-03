Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam

Further details are awaited. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X around 10.30 pm.

Kulgam Police ,Army and crpf are on the job. Further details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2024

