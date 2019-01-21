Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

A team comprising Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam police and CRPF are engaging terrorists in Chari Sharief area in Budgam district.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 21, 2019 10:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The encounter is taking place in Chari Sharief area in Budgam district. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

An encounter is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

A team comprising Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam police and CRPF are engaging terrorists in Chari Sharief area in Budgam district.

The area has been placed under cordon.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of terrorists in the area, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle after terrorists opened fire on security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter.

With inputs from PTI

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirBudgam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandra GrahanArun JaitleyLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMehul ChoksiFlipkart SaleAmazon SaleLunar EclipseArvind Kejriwal

................................ Advertisement ................................