Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The encounter is taking place in Chari Sharief area in Budgam district. (Representational image)

An encounter is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

A team comprising Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam police and CRPF are engaging terrorists in Chari Sharief area in Budgam district.

The area has been placed under cordon.

Brief exchange of fire at Hapat Naalah area of Zinpanchal in District #Budgam. Area under cordon. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 21, 2019

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of terrorists in the area, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle after terrorists opened fire on security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter.

With inputs from PTI