Elon Musk's Tesla Debuts in Mumbai, Model Y Seen Near Local Train

Elon Musk's Tesla has officially hit the Indian roads in Mumbai, a day after the American electric vehicle (EV) giant opened its first showroom in the financial capital.

On Wednesday, the company's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared an image of the Tesla Model Y. In the background was the famous Mumbai local train. The vehicle appeared parked on the roadside.

The post also featured an "Order Now" link. Tesla's much-awaited India debut came after long negotiations with the Indian government over pricing and import duties.

On the streets in Mumbai



The "Order Now" prompt didn't sit well with several users on social media.

One person commented, "What do you mean by order now? Is that how people order cars? Or I'm too poor to understand this."

Another wrote, "Ordering a Tesla is like buying something on Amazon, go to their website, select car, colour, customisations, order, pay ahaha."

Some also joked about high-performance Tesla driving in Mumbai's chaotic traffic and the conditions of the roads.

"Meanwhile Tesla cars after Seeing E- Rickshaws on Mumbai Streets," wrote one user.

The EV maker inaugurated its first showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The registration for the Tesla Model Y has already begun, with deliveries expected next month.

The brand will provide both long-range and rear-wheel drive (RWD) models for sale in India. The starting price for the RWD version of the car is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range model will cost Rs 67.89 lakh, including a 70 per cent tariff. It delivers a range of up to 622 km on a single charge and can gain up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes because of fast charging.

Some users also questioned why the Tesla Model Y was priced nearly twice its cost in the US.

One person wrote, "USA= Rs 39 lakh, China= Rs 31.5 lakh. Why in India it is Rs 60 Lakhs", Why So Expensive."

Another commented, "In China two Tesla Model Y cars price is equivalent to India one Tesla Model Y price? Why is Tesla looting Indians in the form of tax? Or Indian government looting Indian people in the name of tax???"

Tesla is also planning to open its second showroom in Delhi. The company has finalised a 4,000-square-foot lease in Aerocity for Rs 25 lakh rental value. The property is part of the Worldmark complex, owned by Brookfield Asset Management.