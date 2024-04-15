X Bans Over 2 Lakh Accounts In India Over Policy Violations

X made the revealations in its monthly report,

Elon Musk-led X Corp has set a new precedent in India by banning a staggering 212,627 accounts within the span of a month, marking a significant crackdown on content promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,235 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

X said that it has implemented several measures that relate to the mitigation of child sexual exploitation and terrorism.

X, in its monthly report, said that it received 5,158 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (3,074), followed by sensitive adult content (953), hateful conduct (412), and abuse/harassment (359).

In addition, X processed 86 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 7 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 29 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.