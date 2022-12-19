Viral Photo Of Elon Musk With Trump's Son-In-Law Divides Twitter

A picture of Elon Musk standing next to Jared Kushner is going viral

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final lived up to its expectations. It was an unexpected encounter. Fans from across the world made their way to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the finale. Spotted in the stands was Twitter boss Elon Musk. A picture of the tech billionaire, standing next to Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, of ArcelorMittal, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump.

The picture has spread like wildfire on social media. Mr Musk's visit to the world cup came as a surprise to many. The Tesla boss checked in the stadium by sharing a video from the pre-match ceremony and wrote, “At the World Cup right now.”

At World Cup right now pic.twitter.com/CG7zMMxSjE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Mr Musk, after the first half, asked his fans, “Super exciting World Cup. Argentina are ahead 2-0 at halftime. Can France come back?”

Super exciting World Cup!

???????? ahead 2-0 at halftime.

Can ???????? come back? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After Kylian Mbappa pulled a stunner for France, Mr Musk said, “24,400 tweets per second for France's goal, highest ever for a World Cup!

24,400 tweets per second for France's goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As per Mr Musk, he “couldn't have asked for a better game.” Sharing a glimpse of Argentina's winning moment, he wrote, “Duel in the desert. Couldn't ask for a better game. Incredible play by Argentina and France.”

Duel in the Desert.

Couldn't ask for a better game. Incredible play by ???????? & ???????? !!!! pic.twitter.com/XUZxjymAx0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, people were happy that Elon Musk has taken some time off from his work schedule.

Glad you're taking some time off! https://t.co/CsLpNwkq2t — ???? JCV (@jcvbavaria) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, a person wondered why Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the World, is standing.

Richest man in the world and he's standing ? — BIG PAULEEZEE ????❤️ (@BigPauleezee) December 18, 2022

A user has shared a picture of Elon Musk standing next to Jared Kushner and said, “​​Great company and view you had.”

Great company and view you had. pic.twitter.com/Hq2bAy7ZJF — Christopher Graham (@chrislsu1960) December 19, 2022

Some were queries to know why he was “hanging out with Jared Kushner?”

Why were you hanging out with Jared Kushner? pic.twitter.com/4I2nkNmI4j — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) December 18, 2022

In the middle of this, a user shared a video of Mr Musk chatting with fans in the stands.

Elon Musk graciously giving hand shakes to fans at World Cup finals. https://t.co/7pMr0y0G6W — Shriram Nad | Executive Biohacker ⚡️ (@ShriramNad) December 18, 2022

Several celebrities from Bollywood also made their way to the gulf nation to watch the finale. From Farah Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Sing, our favourite stars were spotted cheering for their favourites.