From Near Death To Full Recovery: 'Beer' The Elephant's Remarkable Journey

"Beer has made remarkable progress," said the forest official.

Beer, a weak premature baby elephant, was rescued by the team of Indian Forest Officer, Parveen Kaswan in West Bengal in September 2020. The baby elephant was separated from its family after being swept away by the floodwaters of the Torsha River. Little Beer was on the "edge of death," with little to no hope of survival.

Four years later, the elephant has fully recovered and is now strong and healthy. Parveen Kaswan recently took to social media platform X to share an update on Beer's health.

"Beer was rescued as a weak & premature small baby from flooded river by our teams. On the edge of death. And now a 4-year-old healthy and notorious member in our camp," he wrote on X.

How it started. How it is going.



Beer was rescued as a few days old weak and exhausted baby. Far from mother and herd. Who got drifted in river Torsha in flood water. Later rescued by our teams in September 2020. All these years he was treated and cared… pic.twitter.com/14QYbtFeY1 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 28, 2024

Another video shared by the forest officer featured Beer's extraordinary transformation journey. In the video, the elephant appeared extremely dehydrated and underweight in the earlier pictures, but in the subsequent images, it looked much healthier as compared to before.

"We're overjoyed to share that beer, the elephant rescued on 23rd September 2020, is now thriving! At approximately 4 years old, Beer has made remarkable progress, and his health and condition have significantly improved. Our dedicated team has provided exceptional care and rehabilitation, and it's heartwarming to see Beer flourish," read a statement from the video shared on X.