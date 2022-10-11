Elephant, Her Calf Killed After Being Hit By Rajdhani Express In Assam

The female elephant was 22 years old and the calf was 10 months old, officials said. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, a female elephant and her calf were killed after being hit by a speeding Rajdhani Express near Titabar in Assam's Jorhat district.

The female elephant was 22 years old and the calf was 10 months old, officials said.

According to official sources, the incident took place on Sunday night but the elephants died on Monday after suffering through the night.

Forest department officials claim that Whatsapp messages were sent to alert the local railway authorities about the movement of elephants. Officials of northeast frontier railway added that the Rajdhani express was just over 50 kmph and even though the loco pilot had applied emergency brakes the collusion could not be avoided.

They also said that since the incident happened at night around 11 pm the vision was limited. The Railway department is yet to make any official statement on the incident .

Another elephant injured in the incident is still alive but in agony.

