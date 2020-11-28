Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution, 2 Arrested In Madhya Pradesh: Official

Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of a wild elephant. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of a wild elephant due to electrocution in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a forest official said on Saturday.

One of the two elephants moving about in the area was found dead near Mohas village, 15 km from the district headquarters on Friday.

The elephant had walked into an electric trap set by the elephant for killing wild boars, forest official Anhana Tirkey said.

Efforts are on to trace the other wild elephant, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused said when they saw the elephant dead in the trap, they cut off the power connection from the overhead high-tension electricity supply lines, the official said.

The accused, who are residents of a nearby village, were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and further probe is underway, Mr Tirkey said.

The elephant had sustained a burn injury on its trunk and his vital organs were also severely impacted, said Dr Sandeep Agrawal, wildlife veterinary officer of Kanha National Park.