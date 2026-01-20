Elephant Carcass Was Cut Into Pieces, Burried, Odisha Forest Official Confirms

A horrifying incident has come to light regarding the death of an elephant in the Belghar forest range in Odisha.

Forest officials on the 5th of January found a carcass of a tusker near Jharapani in the Belaghar range of the Baliguda forest division in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. Forest officials established the cause of its death and ruled out poaching.

Baliguda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has confirmed that reports claiming the carcass of the elephant was cut into pieces and buried at a different location are true.

The elephant died in the Jhiripani area on January 5. In an alleged attempt to cover up the incident, some forest department personnel cut the carcass of the elephant into pieces and buried them elsewhere.

It has been reported that forest staff, including a forester, a ranger, and home guards who were responsible for wildlife protection, were involved in the act.

Baliguda DFO Ghanshyam Mohanta confirmed to NDTV that the incident did take place. After the elephant's death, officials of the Belghar forest range allegedly tried to suppress the matter, but the issue has now landed them in serious trouble. The forest officials who were involved in this are also suspended.

The DFO stated that a detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain all facts related to the incident and to fix responsibility. An inquiry into the matter has already been initiated. Detailed information will be made public after the inquiry report is completed and received.

With inputs from Kumar Dev