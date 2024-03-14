Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On Election Commission Website

In a big move towards transparency in political funding, the Election Commission of India has uploaded the data of the electoral bonds given to it by the State Bank of India. The details have been uploaded on Thursday, a day before the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The data pertains to purchases of bonds of three denomination - Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore - dating back to April 12, 2019 and reveals purchases by companies as well as individuals.

The EC's website has two lists. The first is of companies that purchased electoral bonds, along with the denomination and dates. The other has names of the political parties as well as the denominations of the bonds and the dates on which they were encashed. There is, however, no way of correlating the lists and finding out which company had donated to which party.

During a hearing on Monday, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had come down heavily on the SBI for “wilful disobedience of its order” on the data being handed over to the poll body by March 6.