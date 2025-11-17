Elections 2026: Which State, Local Bodies Will Go To Polls

The Bihar Assembly polls might be over, but India is entering a busy election period with multiple state and local bodies scheduled to vote in the coming months.

Assam will go to the polls for all 126 seats, Kerala for 140 seats, Tamil Nadu for 234 seats, West Bengal for 294 seats, and the Union Territory of Puducherry for 30 seats -- all in 2026.

A number of state Assembly by-elections are scheduled across India to fill seats left vacant due to the deaths of sitting MLAs.

In Goa, the Ponda constituency, previously represented by BJP's Ravi Naik, fell vacant after his death on October 15.

Karnataka's Bagalkot constituency, formerly held by HY Meti of the Congress, will also go to a by-election following Meti's death on November 4.

Other seats awaiting by-elections include Rahuri in Maharashtra, previously held by Shivaji Kardile of the BJP, who died on October 17. The Tadubi constituency in Manipur, formerly represented by N Kayisii of the National People's Party, has been vacant since January 18.

In Nagaland, the Koridang seat, earlier held by Imkong L Imchen of the BJP, became vacant following his death on November 11.

Election dates for all these by-polls have not yet been officially announced.

Local Body Polls

In Maharashtra, the State Election Commission has announced polls for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, with counting on December 3.

These elections are part of a phased process that will eventually include municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samitis, which the SEC aims to complete by mid-January 2026. These polls had been delayed for several years due to litigation over the OBC quota, during which many local bodies were managed by administrators.

Other states are also preparing for local elections. In Kerala, local body elections will be conducted in two phases on December 9 and 11, with counting scheduled for December 13. These elections are expected to set the tone for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Mizoram will also witness local elections with the Lai Autonomous District Council scheduled to vote on December 3. The BJP currently governs this council.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation will go to polls on December 15, with the Bharatiya Janata Party currently in power.