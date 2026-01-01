"Premature At This Point": Marco Rubio On Venezuela Elections

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that discussions of Venezuela holding elections following Nicolas Maduro's ouster were "premature," with Washington focused on ensuring the remaining leadership in Caracas enacts policy changes.

Asked how soon Venezuelan elections would be following Maduro's capture by US forces on Saturday, Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press": "All of that, I think, is premature at this point."

"What we are focused on right now is all of the problems we had when Maduro was there. We still have those problems in terms of them needing to be addressed. We are going to give people an opportunity to address those challenges and those problems," he said.

