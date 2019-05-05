Babasaheb Ambedkar's Grandson Anand Raj Ambedkar Joins Congress

Only the Congress could fulfill the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar: Anand Raj Ambedkar

Grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, Anand Raj Ambedkar, President of Republican Sena, on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and announced withdrawal of the party's candidates from all the seven seats in the national capital.

Rakesh Prajapati, President of the Delhi chapter of the Republican Sena, as well as thousands of its supporters joined the Congress.

Speaking to media, Mr Ambedkar said only the Congress could fulfill the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and appealed his supporters to work for the victory of all the seven Congress candidates.

Former BJP lawmaker from Ghonda Assembly seat BT Sharma and Delhi Pradesh Poorvanchal Gana Parishad President Nirmal Pathak also joined the Congress along with their supporters.

Ms Dikshit said leaders who joined the Congress would further strengthen the party in Delhi as it gears up to face the Lok Sabha elections.

She said it was gladdening to note that the newly joined leaders fully subscribed to the policies and programmes of the Congress and endorsed the vision of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the country's development.

