General Elections 2019: As PM Led Vande Mataram Chants, Nitish Kumar's Silence Spoke Loudest

Nitish Kumar stayed silent and unmoving while others chanted Vande Mataram at PM Modi's Bihar rally.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted Vande Mataram at a rally in Bihar, fists pumping in the air, ally Nitish Kumar stayed silent. The video, which is in wide circulation, has been seen by many as a telling visual on the contradictions within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Another alliance partner on the stage, Ram Vilas Paswan, also joined in the "Vande Mataram" chorus, but next to him, Nitish Kumar stayed resolutely silent and unmoving. As everyone rose to their feet to join PM Modi in the chanting, Nitish Kumar was the last to stand up.

The video, taken at an NDA rally in Darbhanga on April 25, has become awkward for members of the ruling alliance.

Earlier in the rally, PM Modi had said: "Chanting Vande Mataram is like a life force. Doing this is also a responsibility to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of the country. But some people have a problem with this. They should have their deposits forfeited."

The singing of Vande Mataram, the national song, has been a divisive debate that has been revived during the election campaign in which the ruling BJP's key themes have been nationalism and national security.

Many Muslims, on religious grounds, object to the singing of Vande Mataram being made mandatory.

Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan, who have a substantial base among Muslim voters, have always been uncomfortable with the BJP's core ideology and agenda.

