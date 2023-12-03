'Will Not Impact 2024 Polls': Supriya Sule On Assembly Election Results

Supriya Sule congratulated BJP on its victory (File)

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Sunday reacted to the latest trends of election results and said the assembly polls will not have any major impact on Lok Sabha polls.

"Lok sabha and Vidhan sabha elections are different. We cannot say that it'll have an impact on Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, Congress won in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh but something else happened in the Lok Sabha polls. It is too early to decide anything. It can't be said that these results were the litmus test for the INDIA bloc," Ms Sule told ANI.

Ms Sule also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for likely victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Whoever has done well, we should congratulate the entire team but wait for the final results. Trends are in favour of the BJP and we must congratulate them on their victory," she said.

BJP is on course to a two-thirds victory in Madhya Pradesh and poised to form governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress is leading in Telangana and is likely to wrest the state from Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The counting of votes in the four states was taken up on Sunday morning.

BJP workers celebrated the likely win in Rajasthan polls outside the party office in Jaipur.

Five states went to the polls last month. Counting in Mizoram will take place on Monday.

