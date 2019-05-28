PM Tweets Photos Of Meeting With 'Statesman' Pranab Mukherjee. He Replies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning, two days before he takes oath for his second term. He described Mr Mukherjee as a "statesman".

PM Modi tweeted a picture of Mr Mukherjee feeding him sweets.

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today," PM Modi tweeted.

In little over an hour, Pranab Mukherjee responded with a tweet, wishing PM Modi for his vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (everyone's support, everyone's growth, everyone's trust)".

Thank you for your kind words & gesture PM Shri @narendramodi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of "".#CitizenMukherjeehttps://t.co/vJsD371KX7 — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) May 28, 2019

Since leading the BJP to a victory in the Lok Sabha battle, PM Modi has been meeting senior leaders ahead of his swearing-in on Thursday.

A day after his mega win, PM Modi had visited BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and sought their blessings.

PM Modi led the BJP to an epic victory on Thursday, with the party scoring 303 seats of 543 in the Lok Sabha and crushing the opposition.

Pranab Mukherjee served as President from 2012 to 2017. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Narendra Modi-led government in January.