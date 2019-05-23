Election Results: 'Modi Wave' Became Tsunami This Time, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Election results 2019: Devendra Fadnavis said people have put their trust in PM Narendra Modi and the BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hailed the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections. The "Modi wave" of the 2014 polls turned into a "tsunami" this time, he said while talking to reporters, after the latest trends showed the NDA appeared set to retain power at the Centre with a landslide margin.

"In the previous election, there was a Modi wave. Now, it has turned into a tsunami. Going by the current trends, I think our seats in Maharashtra are likely to go up. It has also increased our responsibilities," he said.

The BJP is set to return to power, as it led in over 300 seats and the Congress was far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

In Maharashtra, out of the 48 seats, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Shiv Sena in 18, the NCP in four. The Congress, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and an independent candidate were ahead in one seat each.

"The works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his appeal among the people have worked for us this time and we have secured a huge victory," Mr Fadnavis said.

"The mandate would now give us sleepless nights as there are several issues to be addressed in the state. But people have put their trust in PM Modi and the BJP, and the efforts taken to resolve the issues before the country."

Mr Fadnavis also thanked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "Both the parties (BJP and Sena) helped each other and maintained coordination. It helped both the parties in winning more number of seats as per the current trends," he said.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019