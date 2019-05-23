Election Results 2019: 'Many Congratulations To PM Modi For Massive Victory,' Tweets Sushma Swaraj

India election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi's party BJP is heading for a comfortable majority

With leads in the election results showing the BJP crossing the halfway mark on its own steam and a sweep by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha election, leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party tweeted to congratulate party workers and supporters.

"Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party," Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted. "I express my gratitude to the people of the country," tweeted the Foreign Minister who was in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The BJP is doing well in most states, including the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, wrested by the Congress in December. It is also ahead in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy.

Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government; the Lok Sabha election results 2019 are being announced today.

"I am on my way to the counting centre at Jaipur to meet our counting representatives. My salute to the untiring workers of BJP and Jaipur Rural, this is their service to the nation," Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.

Union Minister Uma Bharti tweeted in Hindi, "Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this landslide win. Jai ho Baba Kedarnath." PM Modi had gone to the hill temple in Uttarakhand after voting in the last of the seven-phase national election ended on Sunday last.

It's nothing short of a landslide,a political psunami sweeping entire country,East or west @BJP4India is the best, is a reality.North to South people have voted for a clear,unambiguous choice,country must progress further under leadership of @narendramodi to be next @PMOIndia - Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 23, 2019

The people of India have given us their blessings Shri @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, NDA allies, and all of us karyakartas have worked diligently to take our work and message to every voter across our vast and diverse nation #VijayiBharat#BharatMatakiJai - Chowkidar Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 23, 2019

Over the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited with trying to tighten the administration, a strong foreign policy and high-profile campaigns like Swachh Bharat and make-in-India.

