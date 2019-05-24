Election Results 2019: In Himachal, 37 Candidates Lose Security Deposits

The votes were counted on Thursday.

As many as 37 candidates, including all the four BSP contestants, lost their security deposit in Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha polls, a state election officer said Friday.The highest number of 15 candidates, including Daleep Singh Kaith (CPM, 14838 votes) and Ses Ram (BSP, 9060 votes) lost their security deposit in Mandi, followed by nine each in Hamirpur and Kangra and four in Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Interestingly, BSP candidates in Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra seats polled less than NOTA votes.

BSP candidate Kehar Singh had to satisfy himself with only 8866 votes in Kangra from where 11,327 voters opted for NOTA.

In Shimla, BSP candidate Vikram Singh polled just 7,759 votes, whereas 8,357 electors opted for NOTA.

Similarly Desh Raj of BSP could get only 7,095 votes in Hamirpur whereas NOTA polled 8,026 votes.

The BJP won all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

