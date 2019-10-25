Election Results 2019: Haryana Action Moves To Delhi As BJP Pursues Independents: 10 Points

Here are the top 10 points to know:
- Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in Delhi today to meet seven independent MLAs from Haryana as the BJP tries to cobble together a working majority in the state Assembly. The Chief Minister will first meet the independent MLAs at Haryana Bhavan in the national capital. Then, accompanied by the independent MLAs, he will meet BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain. On Thursday, Mr Khattar, who has been re-elected from Karnal, had been summoned by Home Minister Amit Shah after the party's less than stellar performance in the election.
- Playing down concerns over the lack of numbers, Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, who offered to resign on Thursday, told news agency ANI today that people of the state had "given a mandate to the BJP". "Independent candidates have come with us. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar-ji". Mr Barala also said the party would "introspect" on its poor performance and would take steps to strengthen itself for future challenges.
- According to sources the BJP is likely to get support from all seven independents, plus Gopal Kanda. The 53-year-old MLA, who resigned from Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's cabinet after being accused of abetting in the suicide of an air hostess who alleged harassment in 2012, was reportedly flown by BJP MP Sunita Duggal to Delhi on Thursday night for a meeting with party leadership.
- Randhir Golan, Balraj Kundu, Ranjit Singh and Rakesh Daulatabad are the four independent MLAs who have already met JP Nadda and Anil Jain. Ranjit Singh, who has been elected from the Rania constituency, told ANI: "I have openly said that I extend my support to the BJP". Two other independents - Somveer Sangwan and Dharampal Gondar - are also expected to meet senior BJP leaders.
- Dushyant Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party won 10 seats, has also emerged as a possible kingmaker. Mr Chautala, who was elected from Uchana Kalan, has already been contacted by the Congress. JJP MLAs are to meet today to discuss options and Mr Chautala is expected to hold a press conference later in the day to announce whether the JJP will extend support, either to the Congress or the BJP, or sit in opposition.
- After leads became clear on Thursday morning, Mr Chautala said: "I believe the keys are in the hands of the JJP". Sources said it was likely the 31-year-old was waiting for an offer of the Chief Minister's post from the Congress. It is, however, not clear if the Congress is ready to oblige.
- Haryana JJP president Sardar Nishant Singh, who told ANI the party had also received alliance invitations from the BJP, said: "We have invitation from both the sides. We'll take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting".
- The Congress, galvanised by the unexpected trends, had reached out to Dushyant Chautala. Bhupinder Hooda, who led the party in the state, said he has "not given up hope" but also pointed out that he was a "practical man" who was ready for the unexpected.
- A furious Congress leader Deepender Hooda, who is Bhupinder Hooda's son, has hit out at independent MLAs rushing to help the BJP form the next government in Haryana. "They are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of the people. The people of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. They will thrash them with shoes," he told ANI.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a crowd of party workers and supporters in Delhi after results were declared, said they were an "unprecedented victory". "These are unprecedented victories because normally these days few governments return after five years. In such times to be elected again is a big deal," PM Modi said.
With input from ANI
