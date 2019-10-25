Election Results 2019: Haryana Action Moves To Delhi As BJP Pursues Independents: 10 Points

Haryana Assembly Election Results: Chief Minister Khattar is in Delhi to meet senior BJP leadership

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in Delhi today to meet seven independent MLAs and BJP chief JP Nadda as the ruling party in the state scrambles to put together a working majority after elections resulted in a split verdict. The meeting comes hours after the party's senior leadership, including Mr Nadda and Mr Jain, met with Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence; the meeting that started late Thursday night continued into the early hours of this morning. The BJP, which set itself the ambitious target of 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, has fallen well short and has been forced to negotiate with independents, like controversial MLA Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party, to return to power in the state. A less likely option is an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP has secured only 40 seats compared to the Congress' 31, with the JJP claiming 10 and independents getting 7.