Election Results 2019: "BJP Won First 2 Polls In Modi 2.0": Amit Shah On Maharashtra, Haryana

Election results 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses party workers in Delhi

The BJP has won the first two elections of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, Amit Shah said today on the results of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. "I want to congratulate party workers across the country as in Modi-2, the first two elections have been won by the BJP," the Home Minister said, addressing BJP workers at an event where PM Modi was also present.

PM Modi flashed a victory sign as he arrived for the gathering.

The BJP is set to cross the majority mark along with its ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the party has won 33 of 90 seats and is leading in seven more, falling short of the majority mark of 46.

Both the PM and Amit Shah thanked Haryana saying the BJP had emerged as the largest party.

"The BJP-Sena yuti (alliance) has full majority in Maharashtra and we won 3 per cent more votes and emerged as the biggest party in Haryana," said the BJP president.

Mr Shah also referred to various decisions of the central government like ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir, criminalizing instant Triple Talaq and giving rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi, indicating that the BJP's latest wins were an endorsement of these steps.

Earlier, his tweet was taken as an indication that the BJP, which looked like it will not make it to the majority mark, would try to form government.

"In the last 5 years, the Khattar government under the leadership of Modi has made every effort for the welfare of the people of Haryana. I congratulate the public for making BJP the largest party and giving it a chance to serve again," tweeted Mr Shah.

