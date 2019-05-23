Election Results: Accept People's Mandate With Humility, Says Ashok Gehlot

Election results 2019: Ashok Gehlot said the Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heads for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the people's mandate has to be accepted.

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Mr Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people but they need not get disheartened.

Mr Gehlot said the country is supreme for the Congress, but coming into power is more important for the BJP.

The Congress president fought the elections on issues of public welfare and development but Prime Minister Narendra Modi flouted the Election Commission's model code of conduct, and polarised the elections in the name of religion, caste and army's valour, Mr Gehlot said.

He said PM Modi did not answer questions on the election promises made in 2014, whereas the Congress sought votes for development and public welfare.

The BJP had won all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections too.

