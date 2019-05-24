Election Results 2019: A Look At Winning Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has comfortably won in his constituency of Varanasi.

The final result for national election is out. Voters across India have given a clear mandate and chosen the 542 parliamentarians who will form the 17th Lok Sabha. As national election results are declared, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 303 seats. The Opposition Congress has won 52 seats. TMC in Bengal and YSRC in Andhra Pradesh has won 22 seats each. While some places saw a neck and neck competition, other places saw a clear winner, registering victory with huge margins. The BJP has made a clean sweep in Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan winning all seats. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP won 64 seats while the BSP and SP alliance won 15 seats. The mandate is in favour of the BJP and PM Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the second term.

Take a look at all winning candidates who will form 17th Lok Sabha. Know your parliamentarians here.

List of winning heavyweights:

Narendra Modi from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has comfortably won in his constituency of Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh state, with 6,74,664 votes.

Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with 12,76,945 but lost from his second seat Amethi, where he has been winning since 2004.

Smriti Irani won from Amethi

BJP leader Smriti Irani has defeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, a three-term parliamentarian from the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough, Amethi.

Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib

Former Union minister and Congress candidate Manish Tewari wrested the Anandpur Sahib seat from Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal West

BJP's Kiren Rijiju defeated Congress' Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister, and the National People's Party's Khyoda Apik.

Babul Supriyo from Asansol

Moon Moon Sen, the actor-turned-politician, was the Trinamool's "giant slayer" in 2014. She lost to BJP's Babul Supriyo in Asansol.

Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has won from the Azamgarh seat, defeating Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua by over 2.59 lakh votes.

Supriya Sule from Baramati

Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, retained the family bastion of Baramati in western Maharashtra by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes.

Giriraj Singh from Begusarai

Union Minister Giriraj Singh retained the Begusarai seat for the BJP by defeating his nearest rival -- CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar -- by a margin of over four lakh votes

Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal

Pragya Singh Thakur - the saffron-robed woman long known for her alleged involvement in the Malegaon blasts - has defeated Congress's Digvijaya Singh by a huge margin of 3.6 lakh votes from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

BJP's Kirron Kher won from the Chandigarh with 14,654 votes.

Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician, won from East Delhi constituency. AAP's Atishi was contesting against him.

Amit Shah from Gandhinagar

BJP chief Amit Shah has pulled 8.75 lakh votes from Gandhinagar constituency.

VK Singh from Gandhinagar

VK Singh, a former army chief and junior minister in the External Affairs Ministry, comfortably won from Ghaziabad defeating Congress's Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party's Suresh Bansal.

Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, has won the Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

Farooq Abdullah from Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah is a three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Other winners include BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, AIMIM chief Asaduddin owaisi from Hyderabad, BJP's Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur Rural, Union Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, actor-turned politician Hema Malini from Mathura, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, UPA chief Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, AAP's Bhagwant Mann from Sangrur and BJP's Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. Check the full list of winning candidates here.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019