41,781 Voters Opted For NOTA In Haryana, Maximum 7,943 In Ambala

The share of NOTA in Haryana was 0.68 per cent of the total votes polled. (Representational)

Over 41,000 voters pressed the none of the above (NOTA) button in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana where the ruling BJP won all 10 seats.

The share of NOTA in Haryana was 0.68 per cent of the total votes polled, as per the Election Commission data.

The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in Ambala (7,943) while the least were in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh (2,041).

In the remaining eight constituencies, 4,986 voters went for NOTA option in Faridabad, 5,389 it in Gurgaon, 2,957 in Hisar, 5,463 in Karnal, 3,198 in Kurukshetra, 3,001 in Rohtak, 4,339 in Sirsa and 2,464 in Sonipat.

From Ambala, BJP's sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria was seeking re-election and was pitted against Congress' Kumari Selja while saffron party's sitting MP Dharambir Singh was seeking re-election from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and was pitted against Shruti Choudhary of the Congress.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019