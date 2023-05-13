Election Result 2023: All About Karnataka Election Results Time, Date And Coverage Online

Workers arrange EVMs in a strong room in Bengaluru after Karnataka Assembly elections.

Karnataka election result 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13, three days after the voting to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly. Karnataka recorded a voting percentage of 73.19 - its highest ever - in Wednesday's polling. The state witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with both the parties claiming they will cross the "magic figure" and form the government on their own. Janata Dal (Secular), which has previously formed the government in Karnataka, has also expressed confidence about its electoral fortunes. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy asserted on Wednesday that his party will be 'King' and not just the 'King maker'.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023 were held almost a year before the 2024 general elections. All the parties would want to emerge victorious in this electoral battle.

Exit polls released after the polling on Wednesday evening indicated a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Most pollsters have given Congress a slight advantage in the race.

Here are some of the important things to know about Karnataka election result 2023:

Question: When will the Karnataka Assembly election result 2023 be declared?

Answer: The Karnataka election result coverage and counting will begin at 8am on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Question: Where to watch live results on May 13?

Answer: The detailed coverage and overall results of Karnataka Assembly election 2023 can be checked live on ndtv.com.



Question: How many seats are there in Karnataka Assembly election 2023?

Answer: The state has 224 Assembly seats and the fate of all the contestants will be decided on Saturday. The counting will be held in 36 centres across Karnataka, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Question: Which parties have contested the Karnataka Assembly election 2023?

Answer: The two main parties that have contested the elections are BJP (which is in power) and Congress. The ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where people have never voted the incumbent party to power, while the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded its candidates. Also there were some smaller parties in the fray in a few constituencies.

Question: What happened in the last Assembly election in 2018?

Answer: The BJP had then emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent).