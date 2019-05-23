Election Result 2019: Congress's Urmila Matondkar Trails Behind BJP's Gopal Shetty In Mumbai North

India Election Results 2019: The 48-year-old had joined Congress in March this year.

Actor-politician Urmila Matondar, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North, is trailing behind BJP's sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty, early trends suggest.

Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 29.

On the day of voting, Ms Matondkar had dismissed suggestions that the Congress fielding her was more about cashing in on her popularity than anything else. "Scared? No. Why should I be scared? I'm excited. I feel that if you love your country and want the best for it, practicing politics is natural. All of us practice politics in some way or the other," she had also said.

Ms Matondkar, who has delivered movies like Rangeela (1995), Judaai (1997) and Mast (1999), had earlier acknowledged that having been an actress meant people had a lot of expectations from her as a politician.

Mr Shetty, her contender, had won the 2014 election against Sanjay Nirupam by over 4 lakh votes.

