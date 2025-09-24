On Aadhaar For Voter Roll Change, Sources In Poll Body Clarify Timing

The Election Commission of India has made it mandatory to provide an Aadhaar-linked mobile number for any online voter addition, deletion, or modification requests. Applicants must now provide their Aadhaar-linked number to process their applications.

An official from the poll body told NDTV that the Election Commission had decided a month ago to make Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers mandatory for online voter addition and deletion. The IT department of the Commission has been working on this, and the system has now been implemented.

This development comes shortly after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale voter deletions in Karnataka. He has accused the Commission of failing to provide essential details sought by the CID.

"This is not random. It is systematic. A 'third force' is carrying out targeted voter deletions," Mr Gandhi said in his second press conference on the issue, adding that an "H-bomb" of revelations was still to come.

Mr Gandhi had claimed that 6,018 voters had been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency and accused the ECI of "voter theft".

However, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka V Anbukkumar provided a detailed rebuttal.

The CEO clarified that in December 2022, the Electoral Roll Officer of Aland had received 6,018 Form 7 applications for deletion through online platforms. Suspecting the validity of such a large number, detailed verification -- including document checks and field visits -- was conducted.

Only 24 applications were found to be genuine, while 5,994 were deemed incorrect and subsequently rejected.

This means no mass deletion took place. The CEO further said a First Information Report was registered at Aland Police Station (FIR No.26/2023, dated 21.02.2023) to investigate the false applications.

After The Indian Express reported that Aadhar linked number is being made mandatory following Rahul Gandhi's press conference, the Congress leader took to social media, accusing the Election Commission of acting only after being "caught".

"Gyanesh ji, we caught the theft and only then did you remember to put a lock. Now we'll catch the thieves too. So, tell us, when are you going to give the evidence to CID?" Mr Gandhi posted on X, formerly Twitter.