Election Commission Probe Spells Trouble For Jharkhand Chief Minister

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, faces huge trouble and a threat to his job with the Election Commission investigating allegations of corruption that could potentially get him disqualified as an MLA.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has asked the Election Commission to look into allegations that a mining lease for a stone quarry was granted to Hemant Soren in June last year.

The lease involved 0.88 acres land in Ranchi district, alleged former Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP.

The Election Commission will examine the allegations in reference to the constitutional rules on holding an office of profit.

Mr Das met with the Governor in February and submitted what he called were documents to prove Mr Soren's wrongdoing.

The Governor is empowered to disqualify anyone as an elected lawmaker, based on the opinion of the Election Commission, under Article 192 of the Constitution.

Mr Soren has been Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 2019 and runs a coalition government with the Congress.

The Jharkhand government has said that the mining lease "was a mistake" and was "surrendered" by the Chief Minister, but allegations of corruption have only escalated.

On Mr Das' complaint, the Governor forwarded his query to the Election Commission, which in turn, asked Mr Soren's government for details.

The state government will send the reply to the poll body in the next few days.

As per the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sources, this is not a case of office of profit but may be of conflict of interest.

The BJP alleges the Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the mining ministry, misused his powers to snag the lease. The party says there are strong grounds for him to lose his membership of the state assembly.

A petition has also been filed before the Jharkhand High Court.

Sources say the powerful election body has asked the state government for details on the mining licence and the terms of the lease.