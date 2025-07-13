Rats Drank 800 Bottles Of Liquor? Dhanbad Traders' Bizarre Cover-Up Attempt

Such is the rat race for corruption that even the humble rat cannot maintain a clean image. In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, traders unable to explain missing stocks of Indian Made Foreign Liquor have accused rats of drinking from about 800 bottles.

The bizarre allegation against the poor rodents, who cannot even sue those who maligned them, comes a month before Jharkhand's new liquor policy kicks in on September 1. Before the policy is implemented, the state administration is examining liquor stocks. As part of this drive, shops in Dhanbad's Baliapur and Pradhan Khunta areas were checked.

The stock check, carried out in the presence of top administrative officials, revealed 802 IMFL bottles were empty or almost empty. When the traders were asked about this discrepancy, they blamed rats. They told officials that rats chewed off the bottles' lids and drank the liquor. The desperate move to shift blame did not work, and the traders were asked to compensate for the losses.

Ramlila Ravani, Assistant Excise Commissioner, said the traders will be sent notices for compensating for the losses. Asked about the traders blaming rats for the depleted liquor stocks, he replied, "Nonsense."

Interestingly, this is not the first time in Dhanbad that rats have been blamed for the theft of intoxicants. Earlier, they were accused of eating about 10 kg bhang (cannabis) and 9 kg marijuana seized by the police. The matter even went to the court, which pulled up the officials concerned for their absurd claim.

Under Jharkhand's new liquor policy, management and allocation of liquor shops will shift from the state government's control to private licensees, who will be selected through an online lottery. The policy, officials have said, aims to boost transparency in revenue collection and reduce the administrative burden on the state.