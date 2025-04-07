Meet Ronin, The Landmine-Sniffing Rat That Has Set A Unique World Record

A landmine-sniffing rat in Cambodia has set a new world record by becoming the first rodent in the world to uncover more than 100 mines and other war remnants. Ronin, the African giant pouched rat has managed to unearth as many as 109 landmines and 15 unexploded ordnance items since 2021, according to non-profit Apopo, which trains the animals.

"This means that Ronin now claims the title of most landmines detected by a rat," the Guinness Book of World Records said in an official statement, adding that the rat's "crucial work" was making a real difference to the safety of Cambodians.

Ronin, who is currently five years old, has been described as being "hardworking, friendly and relaxed" by those working with him.

"Ronin's success likely comes from his sharp focus, strong work ethic and love of problem-solving. His intelligence and natural curiosity help him stay engaged. Finding landmines is like a fun game to him and no two days are the same," said Apopo spokesperson Lily Shalom.

Meanwhile, his handler, Phanny added: “Ronin's achievements are a testament to the incredible potential of rats. He's not just an asset; he's a valued partner and colleague.”

Apopo has been training rats to detect landmines for nearly three decades. Ronin and his peers are trained to work systemically within a grid pattern and to indicate landmines by scratching at the ground. The rats typically work 30 minutes a day and moved into retirement when they reach a certain age.

Also Read | Chimpanzees Act As 'Engineers', Use Physics To Choose Tools: Study

Scarred by decades of civil war, which ended in 1998, Cambodia remains one of the world's most heavily landmined countries, with more than 1,000 sq km of land still contaminated. It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

Prior to Ronin, it was Magawa who held the record for detecting most explosives. Magawa retired in 2021 with a tally of 71 mines and 38 unexploded ordnances in a five-year period. He was even bestowed a bravery medal by the PDSA animal charity for his service but sadly passed away of old age in January 2022.