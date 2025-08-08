US Helped Broker Ceasefire Between Cambodia, Thailand: Marco Rubio

The United States has helped broker a ceasefire arrangement between Cambodia and Thailand, US Secretary Marco Rubio announced on Thursday.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Secretary Rubio thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for hosting the peace process.

He wrote, "Thanks to @POTUS's leadership, the United States has helped broker a ceasefire arrangement between Cambodia and Thailand. We are grateful to Malaysian PM @anwaribrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire process. We look forward to supporting Malaysia, ASEAN, and both countries as this process moves forward."

Ceasefire talks took place in Kuala Lumpur, where Thai and Cambodian officials gathered for a four-day General Border Committee meeting that began on Monday and concluded on Thursday. Thai Deputy Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakpanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha attended the final session. Observers from Malaysia, China, and the United States were also present at the talks.

US Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D Kagan, also shared a message on X, expressing strong US support for the peace deal.

"@POTUS and @SecRubio have been crystal clear: we want this ceasefire to hold. We want a durable peace between Thailand and Cambodia. Today's General Border Committee in Kuala Lumpur was another step in the right direction," he posted.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the two nations, describing it as a positive step towards ending ongoing hostilities and easing tensions.

Malaysia had earlier mediated a truce on July 28, following five days of intense border clashes that began on July 24. According to Al Jazeera, the violence started after Cambodian troops allegedly fired artillery and rockets into civilian areas in Thailand, prompting Thai airstrikes in response. While the ceasefire has held so far, both countries have accused each other of violating the terms.

