Election Commission Gives Nod To Rahul Gandhi's Rally In Bengal

Bengal Congress on Tuesday got a nod from the Election Commission to organise a public rally.

Bengal Congress on Tuesday got a nod from the Election Commission (EC) to organise a public rally by the party's all-India President Rahul Gandhi on March 23 in Malda district of the state, a Congress leader said.

Mr Gandhi is set to address a public rally in Malda's Chanchal as part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

"The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal has granted permission for the rally of Rahul Gandhi at Kolom Bagan ground in Malda's Chanchal on March 23," state Congress leader Amitava Chakraborty said.

Earlier in the day, a two-member delegation of the Congress met the CEO and complained that Malda district administration was "holding back" the permission for Mr Gandhi's propopsed rally.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.