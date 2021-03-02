Election Commission Eases Deadline For Objections To Registration Of Parties

The EC had announced similar relaxations for last year's Bihar Assembly polls (File)

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced a reduction in the notice period for the registration of new political parties in the four poll-bound states and the Union Territory of Puducherry from 30 days to seven days, keeping in view the difficulties caused by the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the existing guidelines, a political party seeking registration has to submit an application to the commission within 30 days of the date of its formation.

The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days of the publication of the notice.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of COVID-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party," the EC said in a statement.

After considering all aspects, the poll panel has given a relaxation and reduced the notice period from 30 days to seven days for the political parties that have published their public notice on or before February 26.

"For all parties, including those parties which have already published the public notice in less than seven days prior to February 26, objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 pm on March 2 or by the end of the originally provided 30-day period, whichever is earlier," the statement said.

The relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing of nominations for the elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and April 7 for West Bengal, the last date for filing of nominations for the Assembly polls in the state.

The EC had announced similar relaxations for last year's Bihar Assembly polls.

