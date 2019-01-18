Election Commission Directs Probe Into 'Fake News' Of 2019 Poll Schedule

Delhi Police has been asked to investigate the matter and take "immediate necessary action".

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.

The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent spreading of rumours, official sources said.

The fake news has been circulating on social media networks like Facebook and WhatsApp for the past one week.

The office of the CEO Thursday issued a letter to the Delhi Police, asking it to investigate the matter and take "immediate necessary action".

"It is brought to your kind notice that fake news related to the schedule of general election 2019, has been found in circulation on various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp etc." the letter reads.

The Delhi CEO office said the publication of such "fake news" is causing severe confusion to the public, thereby creating "public nuisance and mischief".

"Accordingly, I am directed to request you to investigate the matter and take immediate necessary actions against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws," it said.

The action taken in this regard "may be informed to the undersigned for perusal of CEO, Delhi and onwards submission to the Election Commission," the letter, written by a senior official, said.