Election Commission Brings Out Atlas On 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

The atlas on 2019 Lok Sabha polls shares data and interesting facts

The Election Commission has brought out an atlas on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which carries all data and statistics of the massive electoral exercise. The atlas, which has 42 thematic maps and 90 tables depicting various facets of the election, was released on June 15 by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

The atlas also shares interesting facts, anecdotes and legal provisions related to the Indian elections, an official statement said. Since the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52, the commission has been publishing compilations of electoral data in the form of narrative and statistical books.

The 17th Lok Sabha polls conducted in 2019 was the largest democratic exercise in human history, which witnessed the participation of 61.468 crore voters at 10.378 lakh polling stations spread over 32 lakh square kilometre territory of India, it said.

In Indian elections, electoral data is primarily collected during the preparation of electoral rolls by electoral registration officers and returning officers. This data is then collated by these statutory authorities. After the culmination of the electoral process, the Election Commission collects the data and prepares various reports for record and dissemination purposes.