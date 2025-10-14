Approvals For Ads, Sharing Social Media Info Must: Poll Body To Candidates

The Election Commission of India has ordered all political parties and candidates to get pre-certification for political ads on electronic and social media platforms before they are published. This decision follows the October 6 announcement of the schedule of the Bihar Assembly election and by-elections for eight Assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Election Commission, every registered national and state political party and candidates running for election must apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee for approval before releasing any ad on television, radio, or digital platforms, including social media.

The poll panel stated that media certification committees have been set up at the district and state levels to manage the pre-certification process and monitor media content. These committees will also watch out for instances of paid news and take necessary action.

The commission made it clear that no political ads can be run on any internet-based media or websites without pre-certification from these committees.

Recognising the growing impact of social media in elections, the Election Commission has also directed candidates to reveal details of their official social media accounts when they file nominations.

According to Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and following the Supreme Court's directives, political parties must submit a statement of campaign expenses, including costs for social media and online ads, within 75 days after the elections conclude.

The expenditure report must include payments to internet companies, costs for content creation, and expenses for managing official social media accounts, the commission noted.