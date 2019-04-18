Elections Phase 2 2019: Live Updates From 6 Key States - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bengal And Bihar

Elections 2019 Phase 2 Voting: 95 seats spread across 13 states and a union territory going to polls.

Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections begins, with 95 seats spread across 13 states and a union territory going to polls. In Tamil Nadu, 38 out of the 39 seats will vote in this phase with the exception of Vellore, which became the first Lok Sabha constituency where elections were countermanded over fears of cash being used to entice voters.

And polling was deferred to April 23 in East Tripura constituency after Opposition parties raised security concerns.

This phase will see polling in key electoral states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.

Several high profile candidates are in fray among the 1,600-odd contestants in this phase. Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi, BJP's Tesjaswi Surya and Hema Malini, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah to name a few.

Tax officials' Tuesday's visit to the house of DMK leader Kanimozhi triggered a huge controversy when no cash was found and the department admitted that it had received a wrong tip-off. Later, it was alleged that the officials violated the rules by failing to keep the Election Commission in the loop. The department said it had informed the Chief Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, simultaneous polls will also be held for a few Assembly seats in Odisha, including the two constituencies from where chief minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting.

