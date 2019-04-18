NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Elections Phase 2 2019: Live Updates From 6 Key States - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bengal And Bihar

2nd Phase Elections 2019 Updates: Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar are the key states going to polls in the 2 phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 18, 2019 08:27 IST
Elections 2019 Phase 2 Voting: 95 seats spread across 13 states and a union territory going to polls.

New Delhi: 

Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections begins, with 95 seats spread across 13 states and a union territory going to polls. In Tamil Nadu, 38 out of the 39 seats will vote in this phase with the exception of Vellore, which became the first Lok Sabha constituency where elections were countermanded over fears of cash being used to entice voters. 

And polling was deferred to April 23 in East Tripura constituency after Opposition parties raised security concerns. 

This phase will see polling in key electoral states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal. 

Several high profile candidates are in fray among the 1,600-odd contestants in this phase. Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi, BJP's Tesjaswi Surya and Hema Malini, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah to name a few. 

Tax officials' Tuesday's visit to the house of DMK leader Kanimozhi triggered a huge controversy when no cash was found and the department admitted that it had received a wrong tip-off. Later, it was alleged that the officials violated the rules by failing to keep the Election Commission in the loop. The department said it had informed the Chief Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, simultaneous polls will also be held for a few Assembly seats in Odisha, including the two constituencies from where chief minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 2 Polling in Key States :


Apr 18, 2019
08:23 (IST)
Apr 18, 2019
08:21 (IST)
Apr 18, 2019
08:16 (IST)
Poll on Hold in Parts of West Bengal for Flawed EVMs 

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency due to defective EVMs.



Apr 18, 2019
08:11 (IST)
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai.
Apr 18, 2019
08:08 (IST)
Faulty EVMs Marring Elections in Bengal 

In West Bengal, Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi failed to cast her vote at Kaliagunj seat due to EVM malfunctioning. She is still waiting. Gorkha leader Binoy Tamang also could not cast his vote due to faulty EVM at booth number 23/76 in Darjeeling. However, efforts are on to replace the EVM machines.
Apr 18, 2019
07:59 (IST)
Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency to cast her vote. 

Apr 18, 2019
07:53 (IST)
Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj, Parliamentary constituency West Bengal. The EVM at the booth is not functioning. 
Apr 18, 2019
07:46 (IST)
Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Maharashtra.
Apr 18, 2019
07:44 (IST)
Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. 
Apr 18, 2019
07:40 (IST)
Apr 18, 2019
07:39 (IST)
Mobile Internet Services Snapped in Srinagar

Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the valley as a precautionary measure, as Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies head for polling today.
Apr 18, 2019
07:30 (IST)
Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Apr 18, 2019
07:28 (IST)
Maharashtra: 179 candidates are contesting in ten constituencies. Of these 12 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are former Maharashtra Chief minister Ashok Chavan, NCP's state vice president Rajendra Shingne and BJP's Pritam Munde who is sitting lawmaker and daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

Tamil Nadu: 822 candidates are contesting in 38 constituencies. There are 63 women candidates in this constituency. The prominent candidates are DMK's Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Congress' Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

Uttar Pradesh: 85 candidates are contesting in eight constituencies. There are 10 women candidates in this constituency. The prominent candidates are BJP lawmaker Hema Malini and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Bengal: 41 candidates are contesting in three constituencies. There are 3 women candidates in this constituency. The heavyweights include BJP's Raju Bista who is an entrepreneur and social worker, Congress' Deepa Das Mumshi who is wife of former Minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi and CPM's Mohammed Salim who is two-time lawmaker.

Bihar: 69 candidates are contesting in five constituencies. Of these three candidates are women. The heavyweights include RJD's Shailesh Kumar who is sitting lawmaker and RJD Youth Wing President, JDU's Santosh Kumar who is sitting lawmaker from Purnia and Congress' Dr Mohammad Javed.

Karnataka: 241 candidates are contesting in 14 constituencies. Of these 15 candidates are women. The prominent faces are Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda from the Janata Dal (Secular).




Apr 18, 2019
07:23 (IST)
Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.
Apr 18, 2019
07:16 (IST)
Latest visuals from polling station number 38 & 39 in Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency in Bihar.
