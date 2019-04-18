2019 Assembly Polls LIVE Updates: By-Elections In 18 Seats In Tamil Nadu; Phase 2 Of 4 In Odisha

2019 Assembly Elections: Simultaneous Assembly polls, bypolls in Odisha and Tamil Nadu today

Phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 95 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 11 states and 1 union territory. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha and assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. Along with the parliamentary elections, the second of four phases of voting is being held simultaneously in Odisha to decide the next government in the state. Tamil Nadu, which is also voting to elect MPs from their state, is holding bypolls for 18 assembly constituencies that were lying vacant. The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Odisha, as well as the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day.

Here are the LIVE updates from the 2019 Assembly elections and Assembly Bypolls in Odisha and Tamil Nadu respectively: