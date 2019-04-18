2019 Assembly Polls LIVE Updates: By-Elections In 18 Seats In Tamil Nadu; Phase 2 Of 4 In Odisha

Chennai/Bhubaneswar:
2019 Assembly Elections: Simultaneous Assembly polls, bypolls in Odisha and Tamil Nadu today
Phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 95 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 11 states and 1 union territory. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha and assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. Along with the parliamentary elections, the second of four phases of voting is being held simultaneously in Odisha to decide the next government in the state. Tamil Nadu, which is also voting to elect MPs from their state, is holding bypolls for 18 assembly constituencies that were lying vacant. The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Odisha, as well as the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day.
Here are the LIVE updates from the 2019 Assembly elections and Assembly Bypolls in Odisha and Tamil Nadu respectively:
Assembly Polls 2019 LIVE: Facts And Stats
The electoral fate of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik will be decided today as Odisha votes to elect representatives to 35 assembly constituencies in the second phase of the elections. Polling is being held in Aska, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Bargarh and Bolangir Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly segments under them.
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: When Will The Results Of The Assembly Polls And Bypolls Be Declared?
The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Odisha, as well as the assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day.
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: How Many Phases Will Assembly or State Elections Be Held In?
While polling for the assembly elections in Odisha will be held in four phases - phase 2 being today - coinciding with the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state; Tamil Nadu, where by-elections are being held for the state assembly, will vote in two phases. The first phase of bypolls in Tamil Nadu are being held today, in which 18 constituencies are voting. Phase two of the Tamil Nadu assembly bypolls will be held on May 19, coinciding with the 7th-and-last phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 2nd phase of assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu will see four constituencies go to polls.
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Which States Have Assembly Elections Today?
Along with the parliamentary elections, the second of four phases of voting is being held simultaneously in Odisha to decide the next government in the state. Tamil Nadu, which is also voting to elect MPs from their state, is holding bypolls for 18 assembly constituencies that were lying vacant.
Elections 2019 LIVE: Simultaneous Lok Sabha Polls, Assembly Elections And Assembly Bypolls Began At 7 AM Today
Phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 95 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 11 states and 1 union territory. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha and assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu.