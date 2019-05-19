Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Chandrababu Naidu To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today, After Meeting Other Opposition Leaders

Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in opposition consolidation efforts as election results draws near

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.

Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu first met Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi for the second time. After which he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar at his residence.

On May 18, Mr Naidu undertook a hectic round of discussions with opposition leader including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

