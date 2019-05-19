Election 2019

Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Chandrababu Naidu To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today, After Meeting Other Opposition Leaders

Chandrababu Naidu is believed to have told Rahul Gandhi to have a strategy ready in the event of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance falling short of a majority

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 19, 2019 15:13 IST
Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in opposition consolidation efforts as election results draws near

New Delhi: 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.

Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu first met Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi for the second time. After which he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar at his residence.

On May 18, Mr Naidu undertook a hectic round of discussions with opposition leader including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

Here are the LIVE Updates of opposition meetings:


May 19, 2019
15:09 (IST)
Back From Lucknow, Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi Again Today
Back From Lucknow, Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi Again Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today met Rahul Gandhi for the second time as he continued his meetings with opposition leaders including Uttar Pradesh rivals-turned-alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in an apparent attempt to knit a non-BJP formation at the Centre. Mr Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.

May 19, 2019
15:04 (IST)


Chandrababu Naidu Met Mayawati:
  • Later Chandrababu Naidu went to Mayawati's Mall Avenue residence. Senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra was also present there.
  • Mayawati greeted him with a bouquet while he gifted her box of mangoes. He had also gifted mangoes to Akhilesh Yadav.
  • His meeting with Mayawati also continued for over an hour.
May 19, 2019
15:03 (IST)


Chandrababu Naidu Met Akhilesh Yadav:
  • Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about 70 minutes at the Samajwadi Party office.
  • Akhilesh Yadav later tweeted: "It is a pleasure to welcome Hon'ble chief minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu ji to Lucknow."

May 19, 2019
14:59 (IST)
  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today met Rahul Gandhi for the second time.
  • The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader who had travelled to UP capital Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.
  • Mr Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.
  • Mr Naidu has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

lok sabha election 2019Chandrababu NaiduSonia Gandhi
