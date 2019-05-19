Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Chandrababu Naidu To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today, After Meeting Other Opposition Leaders

New Delhi:
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.
Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu first met Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi for the second time. After which he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar at his residence.
On May 18, Mr Naidu undertook a hectic round of discussions with opposition leader including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.
Here are the LIVE Updates of opposition meetings:
Back From Lucknow, Chandrababu Naidu Meets Rahul Gandhi Again Today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today met Rahul Gandhi for the second time as he continued his meetings with opposition leaders including Uttar Pradesh rivals-turned-alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in an apparent attempt to knit a non-BJP formation at the Centre. Mr Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.
Chandrababu Naidu Met Mayawati:
- Later Chandrababu Naidu went to Mayawati's Mall Avenue residence. Senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra was also present there.
- Mayawati greeted him with a bouquet while he gifted her box of mangoes. He had also gifted mangoes to Akhilesh Yadav.
- His meeting with Mayawati also continued for over an hour.
Chandrababu Naidu Met Akhilesh Yadav:
- Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about 70 minutes at the Samajwadi Party office.
- Akhilesh Yadav later tweeted: "It is a pleasure to welcome Hon'ble chief minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu ji to Lucknow."
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today met Rahul Gandhi for the second time.
- The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader who had travelled to UP capital Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.
- Mr Naidu will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.
- Mr Naidu has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
No more content