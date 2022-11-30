Elderly Man Falls Under Bus After Bull Attack, Dies

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at 7.27 pm

A 68-year-old man died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Dombivali East after a stray bull pushed him and he came under a bus, according to the police. After the bull tossed the old man, he fell on the road and a speeding bus ran over him. The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the area.

According to a police report, the incident took place on Tuesday evening at 7.27 pm near the Dutt Nagar area in Maharashtra's Dombivli.

The man who died was identified by the police as Shivram Dhotre.

After Mr Dhotre's death, locals have demanded that action should be taken in the case.

The CCTV footage shows Mr Dhotre walking on the side of a busy road with the bull following him. A few seconds later, a bus enters the frame and crosses the spot.

It is then seen running over Mr Dhotre who is lying on the road.